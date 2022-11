The 2022/23 campaign looks as though it could be a tough one for Morecambe.

They’ve got a fight on their hands to stay in League One and will hope the January transfer window can give them the boost they need.

Our quiz today is focused on the North West club’s past business, what we’re asking is: Which club did Morecambe FC sell these 19 players to?

Have a go at our quiz and see how you get on…

Quiz: Which club did Morecambe FC sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 1. Jonah Ayunga Aberdeen St Mirren Livingston Hamilton