MK Dons have had a disappointing season so far and the fans will hope that the team improves over the coming weeks and months.

Whilst there will be many reasons for their struggles, many will point to the summer sales that appear to have weakened the squad.

But, how is your knowledge on all the players that have left MK Dons over the years? Check out our quiz and state where each of these 18 players were sold to. Good luck!

Quiz: Which club did MK Dons sell these 18 players to?

1 of 18 Wade Small Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Charlton Bolton Wanderers