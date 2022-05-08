Quiz: Which club did Middlesbrough sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

The 2000s were a rather successful decade for Middlesbrough Football Club.

As well as spending the vast majority of that period in the Premier League, ‘Boro won their first major trophy with victory in the League Cup in 2004, and reached the final of the UEFA Cup two years later.

But just how much do you know about the transfer business the club actually did during those ten years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 24 players signed by Middlesbrough in the 2000s, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they were signed from.

