Quiz: Which club did Mansfield Town sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

The 1990s began in eventful style for Mansfield Town, with the club suffering relegation, winning promotion, then being relegated again in the first three seasons of the decade.

After that, the Stags would spent the rest of that period floating around mid-table in the fourth-tier of English football.

But just how much do you remember about the transfer business done by the club during that period?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 24 players recruited by Mansfield during the 1990s, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they were signed from.

1 of 24 Phil Stant? Huddersfield Fulham Bournemouth Nottingham Forest