Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Luton Town

Quiz: Which club did Luton Town sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Luton Town secured a play-off spot yesterday afternoon, eventually running out as 1-0 winners at home to Reading, courtesy of Harry Cornick’s 46th-minute strike.

The Hatters, who will face Huddersfield Town in the play-offs, responded excellently after their 7-0 defeat to Fulham on Monday evening. 

Whilst we wait and see if the Bedfordshire club can continue their inspirational story by getting promoted to the Premier League, we have devised a 24 question quiz that will test your knowledge of which clubs Luton signed a selection of players in the 2000s. 

Can you score full marks? 

1 of 24

Marlon Beresford (1st spell)?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Which club did Luton Town sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: