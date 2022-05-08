Quiz: Which club did Luton Town sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

Luton Town secured a play-off spot yesterday afternoon, eventually running out as 1-0 winners at home to Reading, courtesy of Harry Cornick’s 46th-minute strike.

The Hatters, who will face Huddersfield Town in the play-offs, responded excellently after their 7-0 defeat to Fulham on Monday evening.

Whilst we wait and see if the Bedfordshire club can continue their inspirational story by getting promoted to the Premier League, we have devised a 24 question quiz that will test your knowledge of which clubs Luton signed a selection of players in the 2000s.

Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 Marlon Beresford (1st spell)? Barnsley Bolton Bradford Burnley