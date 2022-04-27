The 1990s turned out to be something of a disappointing period for Luton Town.

After being relegated from English football’s top-flight at the start of the decade, the Hatters ended it by playing in the third-tier of the football pyramid.

But just how much do you know about some of the transfer business the club did during that decade?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 24 players who joined Luton during that decade, all you have to do, is correctly say which club they were signed from.

Quiz: Which club did Luton Town sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Phil Gray (1991)? Tottenham Arsenal West Ham Chelsea