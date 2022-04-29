Lincoln City have not had the most successful season this year and have found themselves too close to the relegation zone.

Although safe from relegation, a bottom half finish is not what they would’ve hoped for coming into this season and they will no doubt be spending the summer trying to make the right additions so the Imps can push further up the table next season.

However as the season comes to a close, it’s time to look back with a quiz about the 1990s.

We have given you the name of 24 players Lincoln signed during this decade and you have to tell us which club the Imps signed them from.

Quiz: Which club did Lincoln City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Jason Lee Stockport County Forest Green Rovers Charlton Athletic Grimsby Town