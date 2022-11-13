Ipswich Town are gunning for promotion to the Championship this season under Keiran McKenna as they look to build on their positive start to the season.

The Tractor Boys sit 2nd behind current League One pace setters Plymouth and will be content with how their season is going so far.

Since their relegation to League One though, they’ve had several managers and plenty of players pass through the door as they look to return to the second tier.

With that in mind, give our latest quiz a go! Can you guess who Ipswich sold these players to?

Quiz: Which club did Ipswich Town sell these 19 players to?

1 of 20 Darren Bent? Tottenham Hotspur Charlton Aston Villa Sunderland