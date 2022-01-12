Quiz: Which club did Hull City sign these 28 defenders from?

Hull City are currently battling against relegation from the Championship.

The Tigers find themselves in 19th place and hovering above Peterborough in 22nd. The gap between the two teams is a mere four points, with their relegation rivals also having a game in hand.

Grant McCann’s side’s recent run of form has not been good either. They are winless in four and have lost their last two league games.

Everton also dumped the club out of the FA Cup last weekend.

Their next game comes against Stoke City, who are eighth in the table. The two sides will meet at the MKM Stadium on January 16.

Until then, take our latest Hull City quiz to test your knowledge on the club’s recent history…

