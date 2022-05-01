Quiz: Which club did Hartlepool United sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

League Two outfit Hartlepool United will be glad to be remaining afloat in the fourth tier following their promotion from the National League at the end of last term.

Recent results haven’t exactly been the most promising – but we’re focusing less on this campaign and more on the 1990s as we ask which club they signed the following 24 players from during that decade.

Do you think you can score 100% of these questions correct though? Anywhere near 100%?

Give the quiz a go, see how you do and let us know how you get on!

1 of 24 Gary Mason? (Loan) Everton Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United