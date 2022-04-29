Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Gillingham

Quiz: Which club did Gillingham sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Gillingham are like any club in the EFL when it comes to the turnover of players they’ve had over the years. 

In this latest Football League World we’ve focused on transfers from the 1990s, really testing your knowledge of former players.

What we are asking is who Gillingham signed the following 24 players from between 1990 and 1999? It’s far, far harder than you might think given there’s a mix of loan signing and permanent additions.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Which club did Gillingham sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24

David McDonald


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Which club did Gillingham sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: