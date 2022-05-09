Fulham secure a return to the Premier League after a magnificent season under Marco Silva.

The Portuguese coach has produced an exciting team that is capable of scoring goals and taking the game to their opponent. However, replicating that in the top-flight is obviously going to be tough, but Silva is likely to be backed in the market.

It’s fair to say Fulham’s record with transfers is mixed over the years, but how well can you remember the players that arrived between 2000 and 2010?

Check out our quiz and see how you do!

Quiz: Which club did Fulham sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Louis Saha Newcastle United Auxerre Metz Nantes