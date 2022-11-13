Exeter City are one of the best run clubs in the EFL, with a clear identity, sustainable model and long term plan.

The Grecians are reaping the rewards for that approach, giving a great account of themselves on and off the pitch in their first campaign since promotion from League Two.

Here, we have put together a 19 question quiz to see if you know which club the Grecians sold these 19 players to, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Which club did Exeter City sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Alfie Pond Wolverhampton Wanderers Wycombe Wanderers West Bromwich Albion Shrewsbury Town