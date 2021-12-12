Doncaster Rovers will be seeking to build upon their 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town yesterday in Sky Bet League One as they aim to climb the league standings over the coming weeks.

Here, we have devised a 29 question quiz about some of the players who have signed for the club over the years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall in the comments section! Best of luck to all of you Donny fans!

1 of 29 Which club was John Marquis signed from? Leyton Orient Millwall Portsmouth Gillingham