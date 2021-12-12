Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Doncaster Rovers News

Quiz: Which club did Doncaster Rovers sign each of these 29 players from?

Published

5 mins ago

on

Doncaster Rovers will be seeking to build upon their 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town yesterday in Sky Bet League One as they aim to climb the league standings over the coming weeks. 

Here, we have devised a 29 question quiz about some of the players who have signed for the club over the years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall in the comments section! Best of luck to all of you Donny fans!

1 of 29

Which club was John Marquis signed from?


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Which club did Doncaster Rovers sign each of these 29 players from?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: