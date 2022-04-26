The 1990s were a rather mixed decade for Derby County.

For much of the first half of that period, the Rams found themselves battling in the second-tier of English football, before finally winning promotion to the Premier League in 1996, where they would remain beyond the turn of the century.

But just how much do you actually know about the transfer business that the club did during that period?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 24 players recruited by Derby during the 90s, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club the Rams signed them from.

Quiz: Which club did Derby County sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Marco Gabbiadini? Crystal Palace Southampton Watford Newcastle