Crewe Alexandra

Quiz: Which club did Crewe Alexandra sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

The 2021/22 campaign was a frustrating one for Crewe Alexandra, who are now preparing for life in League Two after being relegated from League One. 

If the club are to bounce back then they’ll need to be smart in the summer window.

Our quiz today is all about some of the North West club’s former transfers, what we’re asking is: Which club did Crewe Alexandra sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

It’s not easy, that’s for sure…

1 of 24

1. Calvin Zola


