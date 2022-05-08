The 2000’s for Coventry City started out with the Sky Blues in the Premier League – but they ended it as an established Championship club.

Relegation from the top flight in 2001 was followed by 11 straight seasons in the second tier – but do you know where these 24 players that were signed by the Sky Blues in the 2000’s came from?

Take our brand new quiz at FLW and see if you can score full marks – don’t forget to share your score to social media to see how you compare to others!

Quiz: Which club did Coventry City sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Michael Mifsud Lillestrom Malmo Molde Rosenborg