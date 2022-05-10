Charlton Athletic have conducted some interesting transfer business in the last few years, with a handful of very smart additions thrown in with other unsuccessful ones.

The Addicks’ recruitment was superb for the large part in the 2000s and it allowed them to enjoy a seven year stay in the Premier League.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz to see if you remember which club the Addicks signed these 24 players from in the 2000s, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Which club did Charlton Athletic sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Shaun Bartlett FC Zurich Lugano Servette ADO Den Haag