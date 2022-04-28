Quiz: Which club did Charlton Athletic sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

Charlton Athletic have been unable to muster a promotion challenge this season.

Johnnie Jackson’s side have only managed a meagre mid-table finish to their League One campaign.

The gap to the play-offs has grown to 21-points going into the final game of the regular season.

With the final game this weekend against Ipswich Town, the Addicks cannot move forward in the league standings, but they could fall as low as 14th with a defeat.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Which club did Charlton sign these 24 players form in the 1990s? 1 of 24 Stuart Balmer? Rangers Celtic Aberdeen Kilmarnock