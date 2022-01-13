Sitting in 15th place, Bristol City find themselves 10 points from the play-off positions and 11 from the relegation zone.

It appears to be a season heading for mediocrity but the Robins will be hoping that they can exit the January transfer window better equipped than they started it.

Whilst we wait to see what the rest of the season has in store for Nigel Pearson’s side, we have devised a 28-question quiz that tests your knowledge of where past and present Bristol City defenders signed from.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Which club did Bristol City sign these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Danny Simpson? Huddersfield Leicester Sheffield Wednesday Southampton