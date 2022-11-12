Bristol City have engaged in a great deal of transfer business throughout the course of their history.

As well as swooping for a plethora of players, the Robins have also received substantial fees for individuals.

In 2019, Adam Webster and Lloyd Kelly were both sold to Premier League sides after representing the Robins in the Championship.

Meanwhile, in the previous transfer window, Tyreeq Bakinson made a permanent departure from Ashton Gate.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you to name the clubs that Bristol City sold these 19 players to.

Will you get 100%?

Test out your knowledge below!

Quiz: Which club did Bristol City sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Who did Bristol City sell Adam Webster to? Chelsea Southampton Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion