The 2000’s were a turbulent time for Bradford City, who started the decade just about surviving the drop from the Premier League.

They plunged back to the Championship a year later and then in 2002 they were in administration following debts that crippled the club.

The sinking feeling followed with relegations to League One and then League Two, ending the decade in mid-table in the fourth tier.

A plethora of players passed through the Bantams during the decade – but do you know where these 24 individuals were signed from? Take our new quiz and see if you can get full marks!

Quiz: Which club did Bradford City sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Dean Windass Hull Middlesbrough Sheff Wed Sheff Utd