Blackpool have put together a very respectable first season in the Championship and will be confident of progressing further under Neil Critchley next season.

The Tangerines are heading into an important summer window to ensure they do not suffer from second season syndrome with a handful of key players admired by other clubs.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz to see if you know which club Blackpool signed these players from in the 2000s, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Which club did Blackpool FC sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Paul Simpson Carlisle United Wrexham Notts County Wolverhampton Wanderers