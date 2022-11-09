Watford supporters are hoping the club’s latest managerial change of Slaven Bilic to replace Rob Edwards will do the trick when it comes to the Hornets making it back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Instead of looking to the future right now though, let’s look at the past – can you work out where these 26 current or ex-Watford players were signed from?

Take a go at our brand new quiz at FLW and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Which British club did Watford sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Troy Deeney Burton Albion Northampton Port Vale Walsall