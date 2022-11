Michael Flynn is hoping that he is the manager to take Walsall back to League One, having been relegated to the fourth tier of English football in 2019.

The Midalnds club sit in mid-table right now as they aim to launch a promotion push, but looking into the club’s past, can you work out where these 26 ex-Saddlers were signed from?

Have a go at FLW’s brand new Walsall quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Which British club did Walsall sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Josh Gordon Aston Villa Leicester Nottingham Forest Wolves