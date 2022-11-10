Swindon Town are looking to push for the playoffs once again as they currently sit in 6th in League Two.

Despite losing their manager and several key players in the summer, Swindon have bounced back and look likely to push for promotion once again this season.

But, over the years they’ve had a huge turnover in players having bounced between League’s One and Two.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to put those players in a quiz. Can you guess where Swindon signed these players from? Give it a go below and share your scores!

Quiz: Which British club did Swindon Town sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Matt Ritchie? Wolves Southampton Bournemouth Portsmouth