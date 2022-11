With Mick Beale at the helm, there is a real belief among QPR fans that this could be a special season in W12.

That’s due in part to an impressive summer transfer window, which has the R’s squad looking strong and battling near the top of the Championship.

Our quiz today is about some of the west London club’s past transfer business, what we’re asking is: Which British club did QPR sign these 26 players from?

Quiz: Which British club did QPR sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 1. Andre Dozzell Fulham Tottenham Ipswich Portsmouth