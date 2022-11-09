Plymouth Argyle have experienced mixed fortunes when it comes to signing players over the years.

Whereas the likes of Ryan Hardie, Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba have all excelled for the club this season, some of Argyle’s former players ultimately failed to live up to expectations during their respective spells at Home Park.

Currently thriving under the guidance of Steven Schumacher in League One, Plymouth will be determined to maintain a push for promotion in the coming months.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you to name the British clubs that Argyle signed these 26 players from.

Will you score full marks?

Test out your Plymouth knowledge now!

Quiz: Which British club did Plymouth Argyle sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Who did Plymouth sign Bali Mumba on loan from? West Ham Chelsea Norwich City Sheffield United