Peterborough United have often got recruitment right, with Posh particularly thriving when it comes to the lower league markets.

Whilst we wait and see how the class of 2022/23 gets on during what remains of this League One campaign, here, we have devised a 26 question quiz that will test your knowledge of what British club Peterborough signed a selection of past and present players from.

Can you manage to score full marks on this latest Peterborough United quiz?

Quiz: Which British club did Peterborough United sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Lucas Bergström? Arsenal Chelsea Spurs West Ham