Norwich City are a club who tend to use all markets well when bringing in new talent and it is fair to say they have seen a fair amount of success in the domestic market over the years.

Whilst we wait and see what kind of campaign this will be for Dean Smith and Co. at Carrow Road, here, we have devised a 26 question quiz that will test your knowledge of which British club Norwich signed a selection of players from.

Can you score full marks?

Quiz: Which British club did Norwich City sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Marcel McIntosh? Bristol Rovers Cheltenham Exeter FGR