Northampton Town are currently enjoying a good start to their League Two campaign.

The Cobblers have made a strong start to the season, despite the disappointing end they suffered last season when they missed out on promotion by goal difference. At the time of writing, Jon Brady’s men are in third place, seven points behind the top spot.

Despite the World Cup approaching, League Two doesn’t come to a halt like the Championship, but as we close in on January, clubs like Northampton will be looking ahead to the upcoming January transfer window.

Here at FLW, we have devised a quiz to test your knowledge of Northampton Town’s past transfer business.

Think you can get 100%?

Quiz: Which British club did Northampton Town sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Which League Two club did Northampton sign Ryan Haynes from? Harrogate Town Mansfield Town Newport County Colchester United