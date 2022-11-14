Newport County have had a disappointing season in League Two so far, finding themselves in the bottom half of the table.

The Exiles, who reached the fourth tier play-off final in both 2019 and 2021, narrowly missed out on the top seven last season but have struggled this time around, with James Rowberry being sacked last month.

As the club start a new era under Graham Coughlin, can you remember where some of those who have arrived at Rodney Parade in recent years were signed from?

Take the quiz to find out…

Quiz: Which British club did Newport County sign these 26 players from?

1 of 24 Aaron Wildig? Cheltenham Town Burton Albion Forest Green Rovers Morecambe