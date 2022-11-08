Ipswich Town are spending their fourth straight season in League One, but there is cautious optimism that Kieran McKenna is going to be the man to take them back to the Championship.

The Tractor Boys have were a second tier stalwart until just over three years ago, and in the early 2000’s they spent time in the Premier League, which is ideally where they want to be again.

Do you know where these 26 ex-Ipswich players were signed from though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Which British club did Ipswich Town sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 John Wark (1988) Aston Villa Liverpool Middlesbrough Nottingham Forest