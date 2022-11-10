Crewe Alexandra are looking for an immediate return to League One following relegation last season, but it’s not all going to plan so far for the Railwaymen.

They are potentially looking for a new permanent manager with Alex Morris stepping down, so there is a lot to think about for the hierarchy at Gresty Road in the next few weeks.

Do you know where these 26 ex-Crewe players were signed from for the club though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Which British club did Crewe Alexandra sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Kenny Lunt (2008) Barnsley Hull City Sheff Wed Sheff Utd