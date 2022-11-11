Quiz: Which British club did Coventry City sign these 26 players from?

Coventry City may not have had much money to spend in the summer but there can no complaints with the quality of players they were able to bring in.

Kasey Palmer has dazzled in the Championship previously but needed consistency while Jonathan Panzo, Callum Doyle, and Tayo Adaramola all signed from Premier League clubs on loan.

Our quiz today is all about former Sky Blues’ business, what we’re asking is: Which British club did Coventry City sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 1. Viktor Gyökeres Brighton Bournemouth Southampton Tottenham