Bristol Rovers

Quiz: Which British club did Bristol Rovers sign these 26 players from?

12 mins ago

Bristol Rovers have made a number of solid signings over the years, whilst like any club, they’ve had a few deals that haven’t quite hit the heights that fans expected. 

We’ve opted to look back on 26 Bristol Rovers transfers here, not questioning whether they were a flop or not, but instead focusing on the club that the BRITISH club they arrived from.

It’s quite simple if you know your stuff, so best of luck chasing 26/26:

1 of 26

Josh Coburn


