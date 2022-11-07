Do you think you know your stuff on Blackburn Rovers’ transfers in recent years?

To keep this quiz suitable for all ages, we’re just looking at the past five years in terms of the club’s incomings, as we ask you whether you know which British side they recruited the following 26 players from.

Do you know where Ben Brereton Diaz came from? Which club did fellow forward Sam Gallagher arrive from? These are just two of 26 questions – so give it a go and see how well you can do!

Let us know how you do when you’ve completed it.

Quiz: Which British club did Blackburn Rovers sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Callum Brittain? Barnsley Hull City Rotherham United Sheffield Wednesday