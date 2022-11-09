Over the course of their history, Barnsley have experienced mixed fortunes when it comes to purchasing players.

Whereas some individuals ultimately failed to live up to the hype at Oakwell during their respective spells at the club, Cauley Woodrow and Alex Mowatt both produced some memorable moments for the Reds before moving on to pastures new.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff will be hoping to guide the League One outfit to a reasonable amount of success between now and the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the British clubs that Barnsley signed these 26 players from.

Will you be able to get full marks?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Which British club did Barnsley sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Who did Barnsley sign Luke Thomas from? Derby County Nottingham Forest Burton Albion Leicester City