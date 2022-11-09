Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Wimbledon

Quiz: Which British club did AFC Wimbledon sign these 26 players from?

Published

1 min ago

on

AFC Wimbledon have conducted some very shrewd pieces of recruitment since being promoted to the EFL and will be aiming to strengthen their squad in the approaching January transfer window.

The Dons have had to be clever in the market to bring success on the pitch, rarely financial big-hitters with their fan ownership model, but so far it has been predominantly a success story since reaching League Two.

Here, we have put together a 26 question quiz to see if you know which British club Wimbledon signed these 26 players from, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 26

Jon Meades


