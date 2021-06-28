Wigan Athletic will be looking forward to next season as they’ve made some decent signings so far and will feel as though they can climb up the league table after a tough campaign last time out.

The Latics finished last year strongly to secure their third-tier status but how much can you remember about some of their results?

Have a go at this quiz that looks at the scores recorded against these 25 times the last time Wigan played them…

Quiz: What was the score the last time Wigan Athletic played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Swindon Town L 1-0 L 2-1 L 3-2 L 4-3