Quiz: What was the score the last time Swindon Town played each of these 25 teams?

After coming up to the third tier last season, Swindon Town couldn’t avoid instant relegation back to League Two.

To make things worse, one of their stars of the season Akin Odimayo is set to leave the club with his contract at the County Ground coming to an end in the next few days and Championship sides are interested in his signature.

However, the Robins need to recover from this, their relegation and the recent managerial departure as they prepare for life back in the fourth tier.

We understand Swindon Town fans may need a distraction from this recent turmoil, so give this quiz a shot and test your knowledge on the club’s recent history.

There’s 25 questions and 25 teams here, can you get 100% in this quiz?

1 of 25

What was the score the last time Swindon Town played Accrington Stanley?


