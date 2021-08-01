Quiz: What was the score the last time Swindon Town played at each of these 24 stadiums?

Swindon Town will be looking for a strong response next season, after a difficult 2020/21 campaign on and off the pitch, which ultimately saw them relegated from League One.

If they are to do that, then you feel the Robins will have to improve their away form, having struggled on the road regularly last season.

But do you remember how well Swindon have fared on their most recent visits to certain grounds from up and down the country?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 24 different stadiums, and all you have to do, is correctly say what scoreline Swindon recorded the last time they played at those grounds.

1 of 24 What scoreline did Swindon record the last time they played a competitive game at The County Ground? 1-0 win 2-1 defeat 1-1 draw 0-0 draw