Quiz: What was the score the last time Swansea City played each of these 25 teams?

Swansea City are facing a crucial period over the next few weeks where they are going to need to resolve the long-term futures of key personnel.

Steve Cooper’s long-term future with the Swans is now in doubt with him potentially a target for Fulham to bring in this summer. While midfielder Matt Grimes has also been attracting transfer attention and that follows on from the Welsh club already losing the likes of Marc Guehi, Andre Ayew and Freddie Woodman.

The Swans are also going to need to set that aside and try and focus on getting in new signings to replace the key players that have already left the club.

Swansea already know what awaits them in their fixtures for next season and with that in mind we have decided to create a quiz to test your knowledge on their results against these 25 teams.

1 of 25 Can you remember their last scoreline against each of these opponents? Aston Villa 1-2 Swansea Aston Villa 2-0 Swansea Aston Villa 1-1 Swansea Aston Villa 0-3 Swansea