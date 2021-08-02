Quiz: What was the score the last time Swansea City played at each of these 24 stadiums?

Swansea City will be looking to challenge for promotion into the Premier League once again this season, after narrowly missing out on a return to the top-flight last term.

The Swans were beaten by Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, which condemned them to another season in the second-tier.

But do you know what the score was the last time Swansea City played at each of these 24 stadiums? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 24 What was the score when Swansea City last played at Oakwell? 1-0 win 2-0 win 3-1 win 2-2 draw