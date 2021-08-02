Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: What was the score the last time Stoke City played at each of these 24 stadiums?

Stoke City will be looking to push for a play-off place this season, with fans hopeful that Michael O’Neill’s men can sustain a promotion push this time around.

As well as looking forward to the new campaign, supporters will be looking forward to going back to watching their team up and down the country.

But, how much can you remember of Stoke’s away days over the years? Check our quiz and simply state the scoreline the last time the Potters played at each of these 24 stadiums! Good luck.

1 of 24

Molineux


