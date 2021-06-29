Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield Wednesday played each of these 25 teams?

It’s been a difficult past 12 months for Sheffield Wednesday, who now find themselves preparing for life in League One.

The Owls are back in the third tier for the first time in a decade but they’ve been a top flight club in the past, which means they’ve come up against a real range of sides over the years.

What we’re asking you today is, what was the score the last time Wednesday faced these 25 teams…

1 of 25 1. Bolton 2-0 win 1-0 win 1-1 draw 2-1 loss