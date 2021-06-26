After two years in the Premier League, Sheffield United will return to the Championship after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.

All the good work of the previous season was undone and now new manager Slavisa Jokanovic must try and guide the Blades back to the promised land at the first time of asking.

With the new season still a way off though, why not try our new United quiz and try to figure out what the club’s last scoreline against these 25 teams were.

You may have to cast your minds back for some, but try and get full marks to prove your Blades knowledge is superior!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield United played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score when Sheffield United last played Sheffield Wednesday? 0-0 D 1-1 D 1-2 L 3-1 W