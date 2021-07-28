Sheffield United will be looking to secure a swift return to the Premier League next season, following their relegation at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

If they are to do that with promotion from the Championship, then you can be sure the Blades will have to produce some strong away form over the course of the season.

But how well do you remember how Sheffield United fared the last time they played at certain grounds across the country?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 24 stadiums, and all you have to do, is correctly say what scoreline Sheffield United recorded the last time they played a competitive game at those grounds.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield United played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-0 win 3-0 win 4-0 win