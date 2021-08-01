Quiz: What was the score the last time Rochdale played at each of these 24 stadiums?

Rochdale are facing a real challenge next season after they were relegated from League One last season and they will be hoping they can bounce back at the first time of asking.

In the off-season Rochdale have lost man Stephen Humphrys and that is going to be a major loss for them as they attempt to rebuild following their relegation.

There should be enough quality in their squad to suggest that they could manage to challenge towards the top end of the division but lots will depend on how well they adapt to life back in the fourth tier.

Last season, Rochdale’s away form saw them win seven games, more than they won at home, but also lose 11 times. Next term they will have to avoid defeat as often on their travels and maybe add a couple more wins but it is their home form that needs addressing the most really.

With that in mind, we take a look at Rochdale’s last results at each of these 24 grounds. Can you get 100%

1 of 24 What was the score the last time Rochdale played at Vale Park? 1-1 2-0 3-1 1-0