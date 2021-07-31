Quiz: What was the score the last time Reading FC played at each of these 24 stadiums?

Reading are facing a crucial period as they gear up preparations for the start of the new Championship season.

Having come close to securing a top-six finish last term, the hope will be that the Royals can enjoy another strong season in the Championship. However, there have been some key departures over the summer including Michael Olise that will have an impact on them you would feel.

The Royals managed to win seven matches away from home last season in the Championship and lost seven games, while they drew nine times. Reading will need strong away form next term if they are to challenge for the top-six once again.

With that in mind, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on Reading’s last results at these 24 grounds. Can you get 100%!

1 of 24 What was the score the last time Reading played at the Pirelli Stadium? 1-2 1-3 0-2 1-1